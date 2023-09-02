Nolan Gorman vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Nolan Gorman (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Thomas Hatch. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Thomas Hatch
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman is batting .233 with 16 doubles, 24 home runs and 47 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 122nd in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
- In 56.9% of his games this year (62 of 109), Gorman has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (17.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 18.3% of his games in 2023 (20 of 109), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Gorman has driven in a run in 36 games this year (33.0%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (17.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 36.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.2%.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|56
|.280
|AVG
|.188
|.367
|OBP
|.278
|.555
|SLG
|.385
|22
|XBH
|18
|14
|HR
|10
|44
|RBI
|24
|69/24
|K/BB
|70/23
|4
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (144 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates will send Hatch (1-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals without surrendering a hit.
