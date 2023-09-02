The Montana State Bobcats (0-0) hit the road to play the Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-0) at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Montana State had the 61st-ranked defense last year (369.6 yards allowed per game), and it was more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with 495 yards per game. Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranked 23rd-worst in the FCS last season (35.1 points allowed per game), Utah Tech put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 53rd in the FCS by averaging 28.4 points per game.

Montana State vs. Utah Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Bozeman, Montana Venue: Bobcat Stadium

Montana State vs. Utah Tech Key Statistics (2022)

Montana State Utah Tech 495 (3rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.8 (37th) 369.6 (121st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 490.2 (126th) 312.2 (2nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.2 (104th) 182.8 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.6 (7th) 4 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 2 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (35th)

Montana State Stats Leaders (2022)

Tommy Mellott put together an impressive passing stat line last year with 1,681 yards (120.1 yards per game), going 128-for-210 (61% completion percentage), 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He was impressive in the running game as well, with 1,061 rushing yards on 167 carries, 13 rushing TDs, and averaging 75.8 yards per game.

Sean Chambers put up 845 yards on 129 carries (60.4 yards per game), with 19 rushing touchdowns last year.

In the previous year, Willie Patterson grabbed 44 passes (on 46 targets) for 626 yards (44.7 per game). He also found the end zone nine times.

Ravi Alston produced last season, catching 27 passes for 398 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 28.4 receiving yards per game.

Clevan Thomas Jr. grabbed 21 passes on 21 targets for 333 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 23.8 receiving yards per game.

Utah Tech Stats Leaders (2022)

Victor Gabalis completed 51.9% of his passes to throw for 1,951 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.

Quali Conley racked up eight rushing touchdowns on 99.3 yards per game last season.

Last season Jeter Fenton rushed for 70 yards.

Joey Hobert averaged 113.5 receiving yards and racked up 16 receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Rickie Johnson averaged 63.4 receiving yards on 2.8 targets per game in 2022, scoring six touchdowns.

Deven Osborne caught 21 passes on his way to 458 receiving yards and two touchdowns a season ago.

