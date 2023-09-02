The Montana State Bobcats should win their game versus the Utah Tech Trailblazers at 8:00 PM on Saturday, September 2, based on our computer projection model. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Montana State vs. Utah Tech Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Montana State (-27.4) 64.5 Montana State 46, Utah Tech 19

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Montana State Betting Info (2022)

The Bobcats covered eight times in 11 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, nine of Bobcats games hit the over.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Utah Tech Betting Info (2022)

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bobcats vs. Trailblazers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Montana State 42.9 26.6 44.0 16.0 18.0 39.0 Utah Tech 28.4 35.1 32.2 23.6 25.2 44.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.