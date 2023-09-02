Middle Tennessee vs. Alabama: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-0) will look to upset the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 39.5 points. The over/under is set at 51.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee matchup.
Middle Tennessee vs. Alabama Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
Middle Tennessee vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Middle Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-39.5)
|51.5
|-10000
|+2000
|DraftKings
|Alabama (-39.5)
|51.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-39.5)
|51.5
|-
|-
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-10000
|+1700
|Tipico
|Alabama (-39)
|-
|-
|-
Middle Tennessee vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- Middle Tennessee went 6-6-1 ATS last year.
- Alabama put together a 6-6-1 ATS record last year.
- The Crimson Tide were favored by 39.5 points or more four times last season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
Middle Tennessee 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win CUSA
|+550
|Bet $100 to win $550
