The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-0) will look to upset the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 39.5 points. The over/under is set at 51.5 in the outing.

Middle Tennessee vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Middle Tennessee vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Middle Tennessee vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Middle Tennessee went 6-6-1 ATS last year.

Alabama put together a 6-6-1 ATS record last year.

The Crimson Tide were favored by 39.5 points or more four times last season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

Middle Tennessee 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win CUSA +550 Bet $100 to win $550

