The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (0-0) host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-0) at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Alabama was a tough opponent for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-25 in both scoring offense (fourth-best with 41.1 points per game) and scoring defense (ninth-best with 18.2 points allowed per game). Offensively, Middle Tennessee ranked 78th in the FBS with 374 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 96th in total defense (409.5 yards allowed per contest).

We give more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on SEC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Middle Tennessee vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Middle Tennessee vs. Alabama Key Statistics (2022)

Middle Tennessee Alabama 374 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 477.2 (19th) 409.5 (103rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.2 (16th) 108.8 (114th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.7 (30th) 265.2 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.5 (19th) 18 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (41st) 30 (3rd) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (103rd)

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders (2022)

Chase Cunningham threw for an average of 243.2 yards passing per outing and threw for 21 touchdowns last season.

Frank Peasant tallied 774 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground in addition to 286 receiving yards and two touchdowns through the air during last year's campaign.

Darius Bracy rushed for 264 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Jaylin Lane averaged 72.3 yards on 5.3 receptions per game and compiled five receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Izaiah Gathings grabbed two touchdowns and had 559 receiving yards (43 ypg) in 2022.

Yusuf Ali grabbed 51 passes on his way to 385 receiving yards and two touchdowns a season ago.

Alabama Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Bryce Young put up 3,328 passing yards (256 per game), a 64.5% completion percentage, 32 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also added 185 rushing yards on 49 carries with four rushing TDs (averaging 14.2 rushing yards per game).

Last season Jahmyr Gibbs churned out 926 rushing yards (71.2 per game) and seven touchdowns. In the receiving game, he made 44 catches for 444 yards and three scores.

Jase McClellan posted 655 rushing yards on 112 carries and seven touchdowns last season.

Jermaine Burton reeled in 40 catches for 677 yards (52.1 per game) while being targeted 64 times. He also scored seven touchdowns.

Ja'Corey Brooks produced last season, grabbing 39 passes for 674 yards and eight touchdowns. He averaged 51.8 receiving yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Alabama or Middle Tennessee gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.