The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (0-0) are massive 39.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-0). The total has been set at 51.5 points for this game.

Alabama fired on all cylinders last season, as it ranked fourth-best in scoring offense (41.1 points per game) and ninth-best in scoring defense (18.2 points allowed per game). Middle Tennessee put up 28.8 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 62nd in the FBS. On defense, it ranked 78th, giving up 27.7 points per contest.

Middle Tennessee vs. Alabama Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Alabama vs Middle Tennessee Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Alabama -39.5 -110 -110 51.5 -110 -110 -10000 +2000

Week 1 CUSA Betting Trends

Middle Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Middle Tennessee put together a 6-6-1 ATS record last season.

Middle Tennessee and its opponent combined to go over the point total eight out of 13 times last year.

Middle Tennessee won five of the nine games it played as underdogs last season.

Middle Tennessee did not enter a game last season with longer moneyline odds than +2000.

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Chase Cunningham last year compiled 3,162 passing yards with 21 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 66.7% completion percentage.

In addition to the stats he put up through the air, Cunningham chipped in 52 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

As a runner, Frank Peasant picked up 774 rushing yards with nine touchdowns.

The passing attack was also aided by the receiving ability of Peasant, who grabbed 28 balls (on 36 targets) for 286 yards and two touchdowns.

Last year Jaylin Lane grabbed 69 balls on 100 targets for 940 yards and five touchdowns.

Darius Bracy scampered for 264 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and four touchdowns in the ground game.

Bracy racked up 16 catches on 20 targets for 98 yards and two touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

Last year Jordan Ferguson compiled 43 tackles, 11 TFL, 8.5 sacks, and one interception in 13 games.

With two interceptions to go with 68 tackles, three TFL, and three passes defended in 13 games, Tra Fluellen was an important contributor on defense last season.

Teldrick Ross totaled two interceptions to go along with 51 tackles, three TFL, and five passes defended in 13 games.

Decorian Patterson posted 39 tackles and seven interceptions in 13 games.

