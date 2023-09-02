The Maryland Terrapins (0-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Towson Tigers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at SECU Stadium.

Maryland ranked 66th in scoring offense (28.2 points per game) and 42nd in scoring defense (23.2 points allowed per game) last season. Towson totaled 322.8 yards per game on offense last season (97th in the FCS), and it ranked 71st on defense with 388.7 yards allowed per game.

Maryland vs. Towson Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Maryland vs. Towson Key Statistics (2022)

Maryland Towson 401.5 (52nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.8 (91st) 357.1 (51st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.7 (60th) 141.3 (81st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.8 (51st) 260.2 (40th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 160 (113th) 15 (33rd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 16 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Maryland Stats Leaders (2022)

Taulia Tagovailoa's previous season stat line: 3,008 passing yards (231.4 per game), 262-for-391 (67%), 18 touchdowns and eight picks.

Last year Roman Hemby took 188 rushing attempts for 989 yards (76.1 per game) and scored 10 touchdowns. When it comes to receiving, he also caught 33 passes for 298 yards (22.9 per game) and put up one TD.

Antwain Littleton put up 379 yards on 76 carries (29.2 yards per game), with six rushing touchdowns last season.

In the previous year, Jeshaun Jones grabbed 44 passes (on 65 targets) for 557 yards (42.8 per game). He also found the end zone four times.

Corey Dyches also impressed receiving last year. He collected 39 receptions for 494 yards and three touchdowns. He was targeted 52 times.

Rakim Jarrett reeled in 40 passes for 471 yards and three touchdowns, putting up 36.2 yards per game last year.

Towson Stats Leaders (2022)

Tyrrell Pigrome completed 56.8% of his passes to throw for 1,227 and 11 touchdowns last season. Pigrome also contributed with his legs, accumulating two touchdowns on 53.3 yards per game.

Devin Matthews averaged 43.5 rushing yards per game and scored five rushing touchdowns.

Da'kendall James averaged 48.9 yards on 3.9 receptions per game and compiled three receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Isaiah Perkins averaged 33.3 receiving yards on four targets per game in 2022, scoring five touchdowns.

Darian Street averaged 26.5 receiving yards per game on 2.7 targets per game a season ago.

