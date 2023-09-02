The Villanova Wildcats (0-0) visit the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-0) at Murray H. Goodman Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Lehigh totaled 322.4 yards per game offensively last year (98th in the FCS), and it allowed 403.4 yards per game (85th) on the defensive side of the ball. Villanova ranked 69th in the FCS in scoring offense (26.3 points per game) and 72nd in scoring defense (28.5 points allowed per game) last season.

Lehigh vs. Villanova Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Venue: Murray H. Goodman Stadium

Lehigh vs. Villanova Key Statistics (2022)

Lehigh Villanova 322.4 (92nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.6 (61st) 403.4 (76th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.7 (71st) 100.5 (115th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.6 (28th) 221.9 (58th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 187.0 (87th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (59th) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Lehigh Stats Leaders (2022)

Dante Perri had a passing stat line last year of 2,212 yards with a 57.6% completion rate (205-for-356), 12 touchdowns, nine interceptions, and an average of 201.1 yards per game.

Last season, Gaige Garcia rushed for 618 yards on 129 attempts (56.2 yards per game) and scored four times.

Zaythan Hill ran for 254 yards on 63 carries (23.1 yards per game), with one rushing touchdown last year.

Geoffrey Jamiel reeled in 53 catches for 649 yards (59.0 per game) while being targeted 28 times. He also scored one touchdown.

Eric Johnson also impressed receiving last season. He bagged 49 receptions for 632 yards and five touchdowns. He was targeted 21 times.

Jalen Burbage's stat line last year: 507 receiving yards, 43 catches, three touchdowns, on 21 targets.

Villanova Stats Leaders (2022)

Connor Watkins completed 54.9% of his passes to throw for 2,057 and 16 touchdowns last season. Watkins also contributed on the ground, tallying nine touchdowns on 42.5 yards per game.

TD Ayo-Durojaiye averaged 61.5 rushing yards and scored two rushing touchdowns.

Jaaron Hayek was targeted 3.9 times per game and racked up 810 receiving yards and eight touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Dez Boykin grabbed two touchdowns and had 469 receiving yards (42.6 ypg) in 2022.

Rayjoun Pringle hauled in 28 passes on his way to 432 receiving yards and five touchdowns a season ago.

