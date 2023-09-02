Based on our computer projection model, the Villanova Wildcats will beat the Lehigh Mountain Hawks when the two teams play at Murray H. Goodman Stadium on Saturday, September 2, which kicks off at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Lehigh vs. Villanova Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Villanova (-14.0) 50.5 Villanova 32, Lehigh 18

Lehigh Betting Info (2022)

The Mountain Hawks went 5-4-2 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Mountain Hawks games.

Villanova Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats compiled a 3-8-0 ATS record last season.

The Wildcats and their opponent combined to hit the over seven out of 11 times last season.

Mountain Hawks vs. Wildcats 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Lehigh 17.2 29.5 18.8 31.4 15.8 28.0 Villanova 26.3 28.5 34.2 26.2 19.7 30.3

