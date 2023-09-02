The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0) face an FCS opponent, the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium.

Jacksonville State has been thriving on both sides of the ball, ranking 23rd-best in scoring offense (17 points per game) and 15th-best in scoring defense (14 points allowed per game). Offensively, East Tennessee State ranked 47th in the FCS with 29.4 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 84th in points allowed (387.2 points allowed per contest).

In the article below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

East Tennessee State vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

East Tennessee State vs. Jacksonville State Key Statistics (2022)

East Tennessee State Jacksonville State 361.1 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423.6 (38th) 387.2 (57th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 436.8 (102nd) 169.6 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 251 (5th) 191.5 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.6 (101st) 3 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (83rd) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

East Tennessee State Stats Leaders (2022)

Tyler Riddell completed 54.1% of his passes and threw for 1,947 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.

Jacob Saylors accumulated 1,309 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Last season Bryson Irby rushed for 155 yards. He also scored two total touchdowns.

Will Huzzie averaged 48.7 receiving yards and grabbed six receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Einaj Carter caught 31 passes last season on his way to 441 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Chris Armstrong grabbed 31 passes on his way to 403 receiving yards and two touchdowns a season ago.

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Zion Webb has racked up 67 yards (67 ypg) on 10-of-20 passing this season. In addition, he's added 55 rushing yards (55 ypg) on 10 carries.

Malik Jackson has carried the ball 13 times for a team-high 76 yards (76 per game) with one score. He has also caught one pass for 16 yards.

This season, Ron Wiggins has carried the ball 13 times for 63 yards (63 per game) and one touchdown, while also racking up 24 yards through the air .

Mike Pettway's three receptions have turned into 13 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Jacksonville State or East Tennessee State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.