The North Alabama Lions (0-1) hit the road to square off against the Chattanooga Mocs (0-0) at Braly Municipal Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

North Alabama has the 31st-ranked offense this year (248 yards per game), and has been even better on defense, ranking 13th-best with just 285 yards allowed per game. Chattanooga owned the 48th-ranked offense last year (29.1 points per game), and it was more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 16th-best with only 20.6 points allowed per game.

Chattanooga vs. North Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Florence, Alabama

Florence, Alabama Venue: Braly Municipal Stadium

Chattanooga vs. North Alabama Key Statistics (2022)

Chattanooga North Alabama 408.6 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.8 (53rd) 320.7 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 481.3 (123rd) 159.7 (54th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.3 (34th) 248.9 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.5 (77th) 2 (59th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (83rd) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Chattanooga Stats Leaders (2022)

Preston Hutchinson completed 60.8% of his passes to throw for 2,723 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. He also helped on the ground, tallying six touchdowns while racking up 159 yards.

Ailym Ford racked up 12 rushing touchdowns on 108.2 yards per game last season. Ford was also efficient in the passing game, accumulating 10 catches and two touchdowns over the course of the year.

Gino Appleberry Jr. ran for three touchdowns on 425 yards a year ago.

Sam Phillips averaged 60.1 yards on four receptions per game and racked up two receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Jamoi Mayes averaged 51.8 receiving yards on 4.9 targets per game in 2022, scoring four touchdowns.

Jayin Whatley played his way to three receiving touchdowns and 451 receiving yards (41 ypg) last season.

North Alabama Stats Leaders

Noah Walters has thrown for 65 yards (65 ypg) to lead North Alabama, completing 58.8% of his passes this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 25 rushing yards on five carries.

Jalyn Daniels has carried the ball three times for a team-high 49 yards on the ground.

Demarcus Lacey has been handed the ball 13 times this year and racked up 38 yards (38 per game).

Kobe Warden's team-leading 37 yards as a receiver have come on six catches (out of six targets).

David Florence has hauled in four receptions totaling 29 yards so far this campaign.

Kaden Cooper has a total of 19 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing one pass.

