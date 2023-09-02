How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will look to find success Thomas Hatch when he starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Busch Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Pirates Player Props
|Cardinals vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Pirates Odds
|Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 182 total home runs.
- St. Louis' .426 slugging percentage ranks ninth-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.253).
- St. Louis is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (603 total).
- The Cardinals are 10th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .327.
- The Cardinals' 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 12th in baseball.
- St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 28th in the majors with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- St. Louis has a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals average baseball's third-highest WHIP (1.449).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will look to Drew Rom (0-2) in his third start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/27/2023
|Phillies
|L 3-0
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Aaron Nola
|8/28/2023
|Padres
|L 4-1
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Blake Snell
|8/29/2023
|Padres
|W 6-5
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Seth Lugo
|8/30/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Rich Hill
|9/1/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-2
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Mitch Keller
|9/2/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Drew Rom
|Thomas Hatch
|9/3/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Johan Oviedo
|9/5/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Zack Thompson
|-
|9/6/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Spencer Strider
|9/7/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Max Fried
|9/8/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Andrew Abbott
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.