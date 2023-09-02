The San Diego Toreros (0-0) visit the Cal Poly Mustangs (0-0) at Alex G. Spanos Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

With 552.4 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked -1-worst in the FCS, Cal Poly had to lean on its 42nd-ranked offense (400.2 yards per contest) to keep it in games last season. San Diego ranked 95th in total offense this season (327.3 yards per game), but it played really well on defense, ranking 24th-best in the FCS with 327.3 yards allowed per game.

For more about this matchup, keep reading.

Cal Poly vs. San Diego Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Luis Obispo, California

San Luis Obispo, California Venue: Alex G. Spanos Stadium

Cal Poly vs. San Diego Key Statistics (2022)

Cal Poly San Diego 400.2 (46th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 327.3 (111th) 552.4 (130th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.0 (9th) 87.3 (122nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110.8 (110th) 312.9 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.5 (65th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Cal Poly Stats Leaders (2022)

Spencer Brasch recorded a passing stat line last season of 2,608 yards with a 59.2% completion rate (206-for-348), 19 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and an average of 237.1 yards per game.

Last year, Shakobe Harper rushed for 319 yards on 87 attempts (29.0 yards per game) and scored one time.

Adam Garwood put up 162 yards on 49 carries (14.7 yards per game), with two rushing touchdowns last year.

Chris Coleman hauled in 58 catches for 897 yards (81.5 per game) while being targeted 77 times. He also scored five touchdowns.

Josh Cuevas also impressed receiving last year. He had 58 receptions for 678 yards and six touchdowns. He was targeted 73 times.

Zedakiah Centers reeled in 36 passes for 560 yards and five touchdowns, putting up 50.9 yards per game last year.

San Diego Stats Leaders (2022)

Judd Erickson connected on 58.9% of his passes and threw for 2,004 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.

Re-al Mitchell racked up four rushing touchdowns on 41.1 yards per game last season. Mitchell was also efficient in the passing game, tallying 23 catches and two touchdowns over the course of the year.

Last season Chris Childers rushed for 330 yards. He also scored two total touchdowns.

Michael Carner averaged 49.4 receiving yards and grabbed three receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Vance Jefferson caught 38 passes last season on his way to 461 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

Ja'Seem Reed averaged 29.4 receiving yards per game on 1.6 targets per game a season ago.

