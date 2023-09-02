The Cal Poly Mustangs should come out on top in their matchup against the San Diego Toreros at 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 2, according to our computer projections. If you're wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Cal Poly vs. San Diego Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Cal Poly (-0.1) 57.2 Cal Poly 30, San Diego 29

Cal Poly Betting Info (2022)

The Mustangs put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread last season.

The Mustangs and their opponents combined to go over the point total nine out of 11 times last season.

San Diego Betting Info (2022)

The Toreros compiled a 3-6-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, three Toreros games went over the point total.

Mustangs vs. Toreros 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cal Poly 21.9 42.5 27.2 41.4 17.5 43.3 San Diego 27.9 21.0 35.0 10.8 23.2 27.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.