The Austin Peay Governors (0-0) visit the Southern Illinois Salukis (0-0) at Saluki Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Southern Illinois ranked 54th in scoring offense (28.3 points per game) and 59th in scoring defense (26.7 points allowed per game) last season. Austin Peay clicked on all fronts last season, as it ranked eighth-best in total offense (471.6 yards per game) and 12th-best in total defense (318.2 yards allowed per game).

Austin Peay vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Carbondale, Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Saluki Stadium

Austin Peay vs. Southern Illinois Key Statistics (2022)

Austin Peay Southern Illinois 471.6 (25th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.5 (52nd) 318.2 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.5 (34th) 237.6 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.2 (101st) 234.0 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.4 (23rd) 7 (125th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 4 (15th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (15th)

Austin Peay Stats Leaders (2022)

Mike Diliello connected on 60.5% of his passes and threw for 2,480 yards and 21 touchdowns last season. Diliello also helped on the ground, accumulating eight touchdowns on 41.3 yards per game.

CJ Evans Jr. compiled 647 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Jevon Jackson rushed for 571 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Drae McCray averaged 92.8 yards on 6.8 receptions per game and racked up nine receiving touchdowns in 2022.

James Burns averaged 43.2 receiving yards on 3.2 targets per game in 2022, scoring five touchdowns.

Trey Goodman averaged 36.5 receiving yards per game on 3.2 targets per game a season ago.

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders (2022)

Nic Baker had a passing stat line last year of 2,745 yards with a 69% completion rate (238-for-345), 20 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and an average of 249.5 yards per game.

Last year, Romeir Elliott rushed for 476 yards on 91 attempts (43.3 yards per game) and scored three times. Elliott also collected 22 catches for 191 yards.

Javon Williams Jr. churned out 415 yards on 121 carries (37.7 yards per game), with nine rushing touchdowns last year. He was also successful in the air, catching 28 passes for 245 yards (22.3 per game).

D'Ante' Cox amassed 46 receptions for 696 yards and three touchdowns last season. He was targeted 45 times, and averaged 63.3 yards per game.

Avante Cox produced last year, grabbing 45 passes for 613 yards and eight touchdowns. He collected 55.7 receiving yards per game.

Bryce Miller hauled in 37 passes on 35 targets for 394 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 35.8 receiving yards per game.

