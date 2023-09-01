The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Padres.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras has 26 doubles, 15 home runs and 45 walks while batting .253.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 88th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 72nd in slugging.
  • Contreras has reached base via a hit in 65 games this season (of 111 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
  • He has homered in 12 games this season (10.8%), homering in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 34 games this season (30.6%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (9.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
55 GP 55
.259 AVG .247
.344 OBP .351
.435 SLG .438
20 XBH 21
7 HR 8
25 RBI 29
49/21 K/BB 54/24
5 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.52).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Pirates are sending Keller (11-8) to the mound for his 28th start of the season. He is 11-8 with a 4.01 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 163 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed eight scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (4.01), 34th in WHIP (1.253), and 14th in K/9 (9.8) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.