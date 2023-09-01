Travis d'Arnaud vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Travis d'Arnaud -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 101 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the hill, on September 1 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Travis d'Arnaud? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is batting .242 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks.
- In 31 of 56 games this year (55.4%) d'Arnaud has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (21.4%).
- Looking at the 56 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (14.3%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.
- d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (39.3%), including three multi-run games (5.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|31
|.209
|AVG
|.264
|.289
|OBP
|.310
|.430
|SLG
|.421
|9
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|16
|17/10
|K/BB
|32/7
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.20).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Urias (11-7) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 11-7 with a 4.41 ERA and 113 strikeouts through 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander went six innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.41 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.