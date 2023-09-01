Tennessee BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

If you're wanting to wager on a game game today but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a bigger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

Games in Tennessee Today

Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Moneyline Favorite: Lightning (-160)

Lightning (-160) Moneyline Underdog: Predators (+135)

Predators (+135) Total: 6.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-3)

Middle Tennessee (-3) Middle Tennessee Moneyline: -160

-160 Louisiana Tech Moneyline: +130

+130 Total: 54.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.