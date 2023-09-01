Tennessee BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.
Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.
Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the game. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.
Games in Tennessee Today
Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs vs. Chattanooga Mocs
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Chattanooga, Tennessee
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Chattanooga (-4.5)
- Chattanooga Moneyline: -200
- Gardner-Webb Moneyline: +165
- Total: 143.5
Western Carolina Catamounts vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Vanderbilt (-3.5)
- Total: 143.5
Tennessee State Tigers vs. Indiana State Sycamores
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Terre Haute, Indiana
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Indiana State (-17.5)
- Total: 157.5
Virginia Cavaliers vs. Memphis Tigers
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Memphis (-2.5)
- Memphis Moneyline: -145
- Virginia Moneyline: +120
- Total: 130.5
Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: TNT
- Spread Favorite: Pelicans (-6.5)
- Pelicans Moneyline: -275
- Grizzlies Moneyline: +220
- Total: 232.5
Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Channel: BSSO,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Predators (-110)
- Moneyline Underdog: Canucks (-110)
- Total: 6
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Saint Mary's Gaels
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Moraga, California
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Saint Mary's (CA) (-15.5)
- Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline: -2000
- Middle Tennessee Moneyline: +1000
- Total: 119.5
