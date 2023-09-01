Tennessee BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Wanting to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is simple. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.

Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a better payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the game. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

Games in Tennessee Today

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Tennessee Volunteers

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

ABC (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Tennessee (-5.5)

Tennessee (-5.5) Tennessee Moneyline: -225

-225 Iowa Moneyline: +185

+185 Total: 35.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.