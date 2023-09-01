Tennessee BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you haven't played on BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting started is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and ensure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app guide you through the registration process.

Have the desire to bet on one of today's games but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a larger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

Seeking a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams at the end of the contest will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set total.

Games in Tennessee Today

UT Martin Skyhawks vs. Tennessee State Tigers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Tennessee State (-4.5)

Tennessee State (-4.5) Tennessee State Moneyline: -200

-200 UT Martin Moneyline: +165

+165 Total: 160.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Little Rock Trojans vs. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: Cookeville, Tennessee

Cookeville, Tennessee TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Tennessee Tech (-1.5)

Tennessee Tech (-1.5) Tennessee Tech Moneyline: -125

-125 Little Rock Moneyline: +105

+105 Total: 153.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)

ALT, BSSE (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Nuggets (-7.5)

Nuggets (-7.5) Nuggets Moneyline: -300

-300 Grizzlies Moneyline: +230

+230 Total: 225.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.