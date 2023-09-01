Ronald Acuna Jr. -- batting .400 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on September 1 at 10:10 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.419), slugging percentage (.574) and OPS (.992) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

Acuna will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .435 with two homers during his last outings.

In 76.7% of his 133 games this season, Acuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 58 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 133 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 28 of them (21.1%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Acuna has picked up an RBI in 51 games this season (38.3%), with more than one RBI in 18 of those contests (13.5%).

In 83 of 133 games this season, he has scored, and 28 of those games included multiple runs.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 66 .336 AVG .338 .431 OBP .408 .577 SLG .570 32 XBH 32 14 HR 16 37 RBI 46 39/42 K/BB 34/28 29 SB 33

Dodgers Pitching Rankings