On Friday, Paul Goldschmidt (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Stadium: Busch Stadium

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .368, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .460.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 29th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

In 86 of 130 games this year (66.2%) Goldschmidt has had a hit, and in 45 of those games he had more than one (34.6%).

In 18 games this year, he has gone deep (13.8%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

Goldschmidt has driven in a run in 42 games this year (32.3%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (16.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 43.8% of his games this season (57 of 130), with two or more runs 16 times (12.3%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 63 .286 AVG .271 .395 OBP .339 .480 SLG .439 25 XBH 23 12 HR 10 36 RBI 33 75/44 K/BB 55/26 6 SB 4

