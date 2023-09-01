The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt head into the first of a three-game series against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at Busch Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +100 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -120 +100 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Cardinals have a record of 3-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have gone 30-36 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 45.5% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, St. Louis has a record of 26-33 (44.1%).

The Cardinals have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this game.

St. Louis has combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times this season for a 62-64-5 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have gone 1-7-0 ATS this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-38 28-38 26-21 32-54 43-55 15-20

