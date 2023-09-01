The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. will take the field against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Friday, with the first pitch at 10:10 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Dodgers have +110 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -135 +110 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Braves have a record of 8-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have put together an 80-40 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Atlanta has a record of 73-30 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (70.9% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Braves a 57.4% chance to win.

In the 133 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-59-3).

The Braves are 12-11-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 44-22 44-23 28-17 60-28 70-37 18-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.