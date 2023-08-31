SoCon Games Today: How to Watch SoCon Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 1
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Week 1 of the college football campaign is here, with nine games involving teams from the SoCon on the early-season docket. For details on how to watch all of the action, read on.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
SoCon Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Furman Paladins
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Shorter Hawks at Samford Bulldogs
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Western Carolina Catamounts at Arkansas Razorbacks
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|SEC Network+
|Davidson Wildcats at VMI Keydets
|1:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Jacksonville State Gamecocks
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Mercer Bears at Ole Miss Rebels
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|SEC Network+
|Wofford Terriers at Pittsburgh Panthers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Citadel Bulldogs at Georgia Southern Eagles
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Chattanooga Mocs at North Alabama Lions
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.