The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-0) visit the Furman Paladins (0-0) at Paladin Stadium on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Furman put up 421.9 yards per game on offense last season (32nd in the FCS), and it ranked 70th on the other side of the ball with 388.5 yards allowed per game. Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranked 23rd-worst in the FCS (433.5 yards allowed per game) last season, Tennessee Tech had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking 47th in the FCS by putting up 393.7 yards per game.

Tennessee Tech vs. Furman Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Greenville, South Carolina Venue: Paladin Stadium

Tennessee Tech vs. Furman Key Statistics (2022)

Tennessee Tech Furman 393.7 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.9 (15th) 433.5 (100th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.5 (112th) 173.9 (43rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.8 (15th) 219.8 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.1 (70th) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (106th) 3 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (4th)

Tennessee Tech Stats Leaders (2022)

Jeremiah Oatsvall tossed 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while collecting 2,271 yards by the end of last season (206.5 ypg). He also scored five touchdowns on 42.8 rushing yards per game.

David Gist averaged 56.5 rushing yards and tallied five rushing touchdowns. Gist complemented his performance on the ground with 2.1 receptions per game to average 17.7 receiving yards.

Metrius Fleming was targeted 3.7 times per game and collected 394 receiving yards and one touchdown over the course of 2022.

Willie Miller caught 25 passes last season on his way to 339 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Brad Clark averaged 26.1 receiving yards per game on 2.7 targets per game a season ago.

Furman Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Tyler Huff had 1,754 passing yards (159.5 per game), a 65.8% completion percentage (156-for-237), 12 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions. He also added 572 rushing yards on 91 carries with seven rushing TDs (averaging 52 yards per game).

Last season, Dominic Roberto rushed for 1,117 yards on 197 attempts (85.9 yards per game) and scored 11 times.

In the previous year, Ryan Miller grabbed 68 passes (on 71 targets) for 731 yards (56.2 per game). He also found the end zone 10 times.

Joshua Harris also impressed receiving last year. He collected 40 receptions for 565 yards and four touchdowns. He was targeted 35 times.

Kyndel Dean hauled in 36 passes on 36 targets for 320 yards, averaging 29.1 receiving yards per game.

