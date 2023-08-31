Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (87-45) and Mookie Betts' Los Angeles Dodgers (83-49) will match up in the series opener on Thursday, August 31 at Dodger Stadium. The contest will begin at 10:10 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Dodgers, who are listed at +120. The over/under for the contest is listed at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (15-4, 3.52 ERA) vs Lance Lynn - LAD (10-9, 5.56 ERA)

Braves vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Braves' matchup versus the Dodgers but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Braves (-145) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Braves to take down the Dodgers with those odds, and the Braves emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.90.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Matt Olson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 79 out of the 119 games, or 66.4%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Braves have a 68-28 record (winning 70.8% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 7-3 over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Dodgers have come away with 11 wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Dodgers have a mark of 2-1 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, oddsmakers have not installed the Dodgers as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Braves vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Matt Olson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+120) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+165) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+170)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +320 1st 1st

