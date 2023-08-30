Tommy Edman -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 78 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Diego Padres, with Rich Hill on the hill, on August 30 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Padres.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Explore More About This Game

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has 21 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks while batting .241.

Edman has gotten a hit in 61 of 107 games this year (57.0%), with multiple hits on 22 occasions (20.6%).

In 9.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Edman has had at least one RBI in 22.4% of his games this season (24 of 107), with more than one RBI seven times (6.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 41 games this year (38.3%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 49 .255 AVG .224 .299 OBP .297 .380 SLG .437 13 XBH 23 5 HR 6 25 RBI 14 33/9 K/BB 33/17 10 SB 7

Padres Pitching Rankings