On Wednesday, Taylor Motter (.174 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double and a walk) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Padres Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Taylor Motter At The Plate

  • Motter is batting .178 with three doubles and five walks.
  • In 11 of 27 games this season (40.7%), Motter has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 27 games this year.
  • Motter has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three games this year (11.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 12
.205 AVG .147
.244 OBP .216
.256 SLG .176
2 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 2
14/2 K/BB 16/3
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.89).
  • The Padres give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Hill makes the start for the Padres, his 26th of the season. He is 7-13 with a 5.28 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 133 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 43-year-old's 5.28 ERA ranks 51st, 1.489 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
