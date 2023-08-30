Nolan Arenado -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the San Diego Padres, with Rich Hill on the hill, on August 30 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Rich Hill

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis in total hits (135) this season while batting .276 with 52 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 31st in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Arenado has picked up a hit in 69.0% of his 126 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.4% of them.

Looking at the 126 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 24 of them (19.0%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Arenado has driven in a run in 50 games this year (39.7%), including 23 games with more than one RBI (18.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 51 games this year (40.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 61 .293 AVG .258 .342 OBP .305 .498 SLG .488 26 XBH 26 12 HR 14 41 RBI 46 47/19 K/BB 44/16 1 SB 1

