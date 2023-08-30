Nolan Arenado vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nolan Arenado -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the San Diego Padres, with Rich Hill on the hill, on August 30 at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis in total hits (135) this season while batting .276 with 52 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 31st in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- Arenado has picked up a hit in 69.0% of his 126 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.4% of them.
- Looking at the 126 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 24 of them (19.0%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Arenado has driven in a run in 50 games this year (39.7%), including 23 games with more than one RBI (18.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 51 games this year (40.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|61
|.293
|AVG
|.258
|.342
|OBP
|.305
|.498
|SLG
|.488
|26
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|14
|41
|RBI
|46
|47/19
|K/BB
|44/16
|1
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 146 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- The Padres are sending Hill (7-13) out for his 26th start of the season. He is 7-13 with a 5.28 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the lefty tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (5.28), 53rd in WHIP (1.489), and 38th in K/9 (7.8).
