The St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres meet on Wednesday at 2:15 PM ET. Paul Goldschmidt and Ha-Seong Kim have been on a tear as of late for their respective squads.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Padres have -110 odds to play spoiler. The total is 9.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won 44.6% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (29-36).

St. Louis has a record of 32-42 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (43.2% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cardinals have an implied win probability of 52.4%.

In the 130 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for St. Louis, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-64-4).

The Cardinals have collected a 1-7-0 record ATS this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-38 28-38 25-21 32-54 43-55 14-20

