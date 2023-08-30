As they try for the series sweep, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (86-45) will square off with the Colorado Rockies (49-83) at Coors Field on Wednesday, August 30. First pitch is set for 8:40 PM ET.

The Rockies are listed as +185 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Braves (-225). Atlanta is a 2.5-run favorite (at -115 odds). The over/under is 13.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Darius Vines - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (5-13, 5.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 118 times and won 78, or 66.1%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 27-11 (71.1%).

Atlanta has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves went 7-3 over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 116 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (37.9%) in those contests.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 2-25 when favored by +185 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Braves vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 1.5 (+110) 2.5 (+105) 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (-125) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (-110) 2.5 (+110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (-115) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (-111) 2.5 (+105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (-105) Austin Riley 1.5 (+110) 2.5 (+105) 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (-139) Orlando Arcia 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+125)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +320 1st 1st

