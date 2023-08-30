Wednesday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (86-45) against the Colorado Rockies (49-83) at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:40 PM on August 30.

The probable pitchers are Darius Vines for the Braves and Kyle Freeland (5-13) for the Rockies.

Braves vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 13.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have been favored 118 times and won 78, or 66.1%, of those games.

This season Atlanta has won 21 of its 27 games, or 77.8%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The Braves have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (763) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves' 3.81 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule