Willson Contreras vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 45 walks while batting .251.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging.
- In 63 of 109 games this season (57.8%) Contreras has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (23.9%).
- In 10.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.3% of his games this year, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this year (32.1%), including eight multi-run games (7.3%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|55
|.254
|AVG
|.247
|.343
|OBP
|.351
|.400
|SLG
|.438
|17
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|29
|48/21
|K/BB
|54/24
|5
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.89 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (144 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (5-6 with a 3.70 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 21st of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.70, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .257 batting average against him.
