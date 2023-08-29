Richie Palacios vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Richie Palacios, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Richie Palacios At The Plate
- Palacios has two doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .348.
- Palacios has picked up a hit in six games this year (66.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- In four games this year (44.4%), Palacios has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in one of nine games.
Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.222
|AVG
|.429
|.222
|OBP
|.467
|.333
|SLG
|.714
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|0/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.89 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (144 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo makes the start for the Padres, his 21st of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.70 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 33-year-old has put together a 3.70 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .257 to opposing hitters.
