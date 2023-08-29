There is one matchup on Monday's Liga MX schedule, Atletico San Luis squaring off against CF Pachuca.

Here you can find information on live coverage of all of Monday's Liga MX action.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

Liga MX Streaming Live Today

Watch CF Pachuca vs Atletico San Luis

Atletico San Luis (3-1-1) is on the road to play CF Pachuca (1-3-1) at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto.

Game Time: 11:10 PM ET

11:10 PM ET TV Channel: ViX+

Favorite: CF Pachuca (-135)

CF Pachuca (-135) Underdog: Atletico San Luis (+330)

Atletico San Luis (+330) Draw: (+310)

(+310) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!