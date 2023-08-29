Richie Palacios and the St. Louis Cardinals head into a matchup with Ha-Seong Kim and the San Diego Padres on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 177 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Fueled by 409 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks ninth in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .254 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored 590 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .328.

The Cardinals rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis averages just nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

St. Louis has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.70) in the majors this season.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.452 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Zack Thompson (3-5) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Thompson will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has 11 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Away Zack Thompson Luis Ortiz 8/25/2023 Phillies L 7-2 Away Miles Mikolas Cristopher Sanchez 8/26/2023 Phillies L 12-1 Away Dakota Hudson Zack Wheeler 8/27/2023 Phillies L 3-0 Away Drew Rom Aaron Nola 8/28/2023 Padres L 4-1 Home Adam Wainwright Blake Snell 8/29/2023 Padres - Home Zack Thompson Seth Lugo 8/30/2023 Padres - Home Miles Mikolas Yu Darvish 9/1/2023 Pirates - Home Dakota Hudson - 9/2/2023 Pirates - Home Drew Rom Bailey Falter 9/3/2023 Pirates - Home Adam Wainwright Johan Oviedo 9/5/2023 Braves - Away Zack Thompson -

