Vaughn Grissom vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Vaughn Grissom returns to action for the Atlanta Braves versus Austin Gomber and the Colorado RockiesAugust 28 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on August 23 against the Mets) he went 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBI.
Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Vaughn Grissom At The Plate
- Grissom is hitting .280 with three doubles, a triple and two walks.
- Grissom has gotten a hit in 16 of 22 games this year (72.7%), with at least two hits on five occasions (22.7%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 22 games this year.
- In seven games this season (31.8%), Grissom has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 22 games so far this year.
Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.333
|AVG
|.231
|.333
|OBP
|.295
|.444
|SLG
|.256
|3
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|8/0
|K/BB
|7/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.54 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 188 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Gomber will look to grab his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rockies, his 27th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 5.48 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 5.48 ERA ranks 55th, 1.474 WHIP ranks 56th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 56th.
