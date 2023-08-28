There is a lot to be excited about on Monday's soccer schedule, including Atlético Madrid squaring off against A.C. Milan Women in a International Women's Soccer match.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch International Women's Soccer: Atlético Madrid vs A.C. Milan Women

League: International Women's Soccer

International Women's Soccer Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Wehda FC vs Al-Ittihad Club

League: Saudi League Soccer

Saudi League Soccer Game Time: 1:45 PM ET

1:45 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq FC

League: Saudi League Soccer

Saudi League Soccer Game Time: 1:45 PM ET

1:45 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Demirspor vs Besiktas JK

League: Turkish Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig Game Time: 1:55 PM ET

1:55 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Domino's Ligue 2: Annecy FC vs AS Saint-Étienne

League: Domino's Ligue 2

Domino's Ligue 2 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch International Women's Soccer: Paris Saint Germain vs Liverpool

League: International Women's Soccer

International Women's Soccer Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: Rio Ave vs FC Porto

League: Primeira Liga

Primeira Liga Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 Concacaf Women's U-17 Championship Qualifiers: Guyana vs Canada

League: 2024 Concacaf Women's U-17 Championship Qualifiers

2024 Concacaf Women's U-17 Championship Qualifiers Game Time: 5:55 PM ET

5:55 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer:

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Deportivo Cuenca vs Técnico Universitario

League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!