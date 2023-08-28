Sean Murphy, with a slugging percentage of .406 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, August 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .268 with 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 40 walks.

Murphy has picked up a hit in 55 of 89 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.

He has homered in 19 games this year (21.3%), leaving the park in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Murphy has picked up an RBI in 34 games this season (38.2%), with two or more RBI in 17 of those games (19.1%).

In 47.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (12.4%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 43 .272 AVG .265 .374 OBP .383 .488 SLG .550 19 XBH 19 8 HR 12 30 RBI 35 46/20 K/BB 40/20 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings