Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. -- .244 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on August 28 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -208)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has an OPS of .975, fueled by an OBP of .413 to go with a slugging percentage of .562. All three of those stats are tops among Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks third in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Acuna has gotten a hit in 98 of 129 games this year (76.0%), including 55 multi-hit games (42.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 20.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Acuna has picked up an RBI in 49 games this year (38.0%), with more than one RBI in 16 of them (12.4%).
- He has scored in 62.8% of his games this year (81 of 129), with two or more runs 27 times (20.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Braves Players vs the Rockies
- Click Here for Orlando Arcia
- Click Here for Sean Murphy
- Click Here for Marcell Ozuna
- Click Here for Kevin Pillar
- Click Here for Austin Riley
- Click Here for Michael Harris II
- Click Here for Vaughn Grissom
- Click Here for Matt Olson
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|62
|.336
|AVG
|.325
|.431
|OBP
|.396
|.577
|SLG
|.547
|32
|XBH
|29
|14
|HR
|14
|37
|RBI
|37
|39/42
|K/BB
|34/26
|29
|SB
|30
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.54 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 188 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- The Rockies are sending Gomber (9-9) to make his 27th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-9 with a 5.48 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (5.48), 56th in WHIP (1.474), and 56th in K/9 (5.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.