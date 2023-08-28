Ronald Acuna Jr. -- .244 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on August 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -208)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has an OPS of .975, fueled by an OBP of .413 to go with a slugging percentage of .562. All three of those stats are tops among Atlanta hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks third in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Acuna has gotten a hit in 98 of 129 games this year (76.0%), including 55 multi-hit games (42.6%).

He has hit a home run in 20.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Acuna has picked up an RBI in 49 games this year (38.0%), with more than one RBI in 16 of them (12.4%).

He has scored in 62.8% of his games this year (81 of 129), with two or more runs 27 times (20.9%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 62 .336 AVG .325 .431 OBP .396 .577 SLG .547 32 XBH 29 14 HR 14 37 RBI 37 39/42 K/BB 34/26 29 SB 30

