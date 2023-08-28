MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Monday, August 28
In one of the many compelling matchups on the MLB slate today, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field at Dodger Stadium.
Live coverage of all the MLB action today is available to you, with the information provided below.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Philadelphia Phillies (72-58) play the Los Angeles Angels (63-68)
The Angels will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.189 AVG, 36 HR, 84 RBI)
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.305 AVG, 44 HR, 92 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|PHI Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-135
|+115
|9.5
The Detroit Tigers (59-71) take on the New York Yankees (62-68)
The Yankees will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.232 AVG, 23 HR, 69 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.266 AVG, 20 HR, 53 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|DET Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-116
|-103
|8.5
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
The Baltimore Orioles (81-49) host the Chicago White Sox (52-79)
The White Sox will take to the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.274 AVG, 16 HR, 61 RBI)
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.265 AVG, 34 HR, 69 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|BAL Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-246
|+203
|9
The Toronto Blue Jays (71-60) play host to the Washington Nationals (61-70)
The Nationals will hit the field at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Monday at 7:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.268 AVG, 20 HR, 76 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.283 AVG, 20 HR, 69 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|TOR Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-251
|+206
|8
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
The Boston Red Sox (69-62) host the Houston Astros (74-58)
The Astros hope to get a road victory at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.270 AVG, 29 HR, 88 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.292 AVG, 26 HR, 97 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|BOS Moneyline
|HOU Moneyline
|Total
|-133
|+113
|10
The New York Mets (60-71) play the Texas Rangers (73-57)
The Rangers will take to the field at Citi Field against the Mets on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.255 AVG, 24 HR, 79 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 20 HR, 81 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|TEX Moneyline
|NYM Moneyline
|Total
|-139
|+118
|9
The Minnesota Twins (68-63) host the Cleveland Guardians (62-69)
The Guardians will look to pick up a road win at Target Field versus the Twins on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.225 AVG, 16 HR, 57 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.277 AVG, 21 HR, 71 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|MIN Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-165
|+141
|8.5
The St. Louis Cardinals (56-75) host the San Diego Padres (61-70)
The Padres will hit the field at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Monday at 7:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.281 AVG, 26 HR, 87 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.260 AVG, 25 HR, 78 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|SD Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-204
|+171
|9
The Chicago Cubs (69-61) host the Milwaukee Brewers (73-57)
The Brewers will look to pick up a road win at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.321 AVG, 20 HR, 75 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.280 AVG, 16 HR, 68 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|CHC Moneyline
|MIL Moneyline
|Total
|-124
|+104
|9
The Kansas City Royals (41-91) face the Pittsburgh Pirates (58-73)
The Pirates will look to pick up a road win at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.278 AVG, 26 HR, 81 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.263 AVG, 18 HR, 64 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|PIT Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-114
|-106
|9
The Colorado Rockies (49-81) take on the Atlanta Braves (84-45)
The Braves hope to get a road victory at Coors Field against the Rockies on Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.250 AVG, 21 HR, 65 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.330 AVG, 28 HR, 74 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|ATL Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-239
|+194
|12.5
The Seattle Mariners (74-56) play host to the Oakland Athletics (38-93)
The Athletics hope to get a road victory at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.281 AVG, 23 HR, 84 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.245 AVG, 22 HR, 55 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|SEA Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-269
|+218
|8
The San Francisco Giants (67-63) play the Cincinnati Reds (68-64)
The Reds hope to get a road victory at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.296 AVG, 19 HR, 48 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.270 AVG, 18 HR, 71 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|SF Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-132
|+112
|8.5
The Los Angeles Dodgers (80-49) play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks (69-62)
The Diamondbacks will look to pick up a road win at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.315 AVG, 35 HR, 93 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.283 AVG, 22 HR, 63 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|LAD Moneyline
|ARI Moneyline
|Total
|-145
|+123
|8.5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.