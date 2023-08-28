Michael Harris II vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Michael Harris II (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Read More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .283 with 21 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 24 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 59th in the league in slugging.
- Harris II has gotten a hit in 70 of 106 games this season (66.0%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (21.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.5% of his games this year, Harris II has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this season (37.7%), including 12 multi-run games (11.3%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|56
|.305
|AVG
|.264
|.346
|OBP
|.313
|.494
|SLG
|.413
|19
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|19
|36/9
|K/BB
|41/15
|8
|SB
|11
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.54 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (188 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies will send Gomber (9-9) to the mound to make his 27th start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-9 with a 5.48 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (5.48), 56th in WHIP (1.474), and 56th in K/9 (5.7) among pitchers who qualify.
