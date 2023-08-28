Matt Olson vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Matt Olson -- with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on August 28 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Giants.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -118)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (132) this season while batting .272 with 69 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 44th in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and third in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Olson is batting .368 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Olson has gotten a hit in 87 of 129 games this year (67.4%), with at least two hits on 36 occasions (27.9%).
- He has homered in 27.9% of his games this season, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has an RBI in 60 of 129 games this year, with multiple RBI in 30 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
- He has scored in 58.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 17.1%.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|63
|.276
|AVG
|.269
|.381
|OBP
|.380
|.617
|SLG
|.574
|36
|XBH
|33
|23
|HR
|20
|57
|RBI
|55
|71/41
|K/BB
|73/43
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.54 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (188 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber (9-9 with a 5.48 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rockies, his 27th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (5.48), 56th in WHIP (1.474), and 56th in K/9 (5.7) among pitchers who qualify.
