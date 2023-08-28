Marcell Ozuna vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Marcell Ozuna (.971 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .265 with 19 doubles, 29 home runs and 45 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 56th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- Ozuna enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .529 with three homers.
- Ozuna has recorded a hit in 78 of 113 games this year (69.0%), including 24 multi-hit games (21.2%).
- Looking at the 113 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 26 of them (23.0%), and in 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.3% of his games this year, Ozuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this season (43.4%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|53
|.294
|AVG
|.235
|.370
|OBP
|.304
|.607
|SLG
|.439
|30
|XBH
|18
|18
|HR
|11
|38
|RBI
|32
|51/26
|K/BB
|55/19
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.54 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 188 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Gomber will aim to secure his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rockies, his 27th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 5.48 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the lefty tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 29-year-old's 5.48 ERA ranks 55th, 1.474 WHIP ranks 56th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 56th among qualifying pitchers this season.
