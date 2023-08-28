Kevin Pillar vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday, Kevin Pillar and the Atlanta Braves square off against the Colorado Rockies and Austin Gomber, with the first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on August 23 against the Mets) he went 0-for-4.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Explore More About This Game
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar is hitting .222 with eight doubles, six home runs and six walks.
- Pillar has picked up a hit in 41.0% of his 61 games this year, with more than one hit in 9.8% of them.
- Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (9.8%), and in 4.0% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.2% of his games this season, Pillar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.6%.
- In 18 games this year (29.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|30
|.177
|AVG
|.256
|.215
|OBP
|.279
|.339
|SLG
|.451
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|11
|18/3
|K/BB
|20/3
|2
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.54 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (188 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rockies, his 27th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 5.48 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (5.48), 56th in WHIP (1.474), and 56th in K/9 (5.7).
