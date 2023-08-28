Monday, Kevin Pillar and the Atlanta Braves square off against the Colorado Rockies and Austin Gomber, with the first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 23 against the Mets) he went 0-for-4.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar is hitting .222 with eight doubles, six home runs and six walks.

Pillar has picked up a hit in 41.0% of his 61 games this year, with more than one hit in 9.8% of them.

Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (9.8%), and in 4.0% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.2% of his games this season, Pillar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.6%.

In 18 games this year (29.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 30 .177 AVG .256 .215 OBP .279 .339 SLG .451 6 XBH 8 2 HR 4 9 RBI 11 18/3 K/BB 20/3 2 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings