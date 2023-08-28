Ha-Seong Kim and the San Diego Padres will aim to out-hit Richie Palacios and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 176 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis is eighth in MLB with a .427 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .254 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored 589 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .329.

The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.71 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.449 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Adam Wainwright (3-9) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Wainwright has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 17 chances. He averages 4.5 innings per outing.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 Pirates L 6-3 Away Adam Wainwright Johan Oviedo 8/23/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Away Zack Thompson Luis Ortiz 8/25/2023 Phillies L 7-2 Away Miles Mikolas Cristopher Sanchez 8/26/2023 Phillies L 12-1 Away Dakota Hudson Zack Wheeler 8/27/2023 Phillies L 3-0 Away Drew Rom Aaron Nola 8/28/2023 Padres - Home Adam Wainwright Blake Snell 8/29/2023 Padres - Home Zack Thompson Seth Lugo 8/30/2023 Padres - Home Miles Mikolas Yu Darvish 9/1/2023 Pirates - Home Dakota Hudson - 9/2/2023 Pirates - Home Drew Rom Bailey Falter 9/3/2023 Pirates - Home Adam Wainwright Johan Oviedo

