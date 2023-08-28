Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves will square off against Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in the first of a three-game series, on Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 244 home runs in total.

Atlanta has an MLB-high .499 slugging percentage.

The Braves have a league-best .274 batting average.

Atlanta has the top offense in MLB action, scoring 5.8 runs per game (746 total runs).

The Braves are the top team in baseball this season with a .344 on-base percentage.

Braves hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff is second in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has a 3.83 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.268).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 26th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 3.39 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

Elder has 14 quality starts under his belt this year.

Elder will look to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

He has had six appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 Mets W 3-2 Home Bryce Elder Tylor Megill 8/23/2023 Mets W 7-0 Home Charlie Morton José Quintana 8/25/2023 Giants W 5-1 Away Spencer Strider Logan Webb 8/26/2023 Giants W 7-3 Away Max Fried Ryan Walker 8/27/2023 Giants L 8-5 Away Jared Shuster Tristan Beck 8/28/2023 Rockies - Away Bryce Elder Austin Gomber 8/29/2023 Rockies - Away Charlie Morton Peter Lambert 8/30/2023 Rockies - Away Spencer Strider Kyle Freeland 8/31/2023 Dodgers - Away Max Fried Julio Urías 9/1/2023 Dodgers - Away - - 9/2/2023 Dodgers - Away Bryce Elder Bobby Miller

