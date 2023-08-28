Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves square off against Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Monday, at 8:40 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Rockies have +200 odds to play spoiler. Atlanta is favored on the run line (-2.5). The over/under is 12 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -250 +200 12 -120 +100 -2.5 -120 +100

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves are 76-40 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 65.5% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, Atlanta has a 19-6 record (winning 76% of its games).

The Braves have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this contest.

In the 129 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-57-3).

The Braves have a 10-10-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 44-22 40-23 28-17 56-28 68-37 16-8

